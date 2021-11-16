SmartCredit Token (SMARTCREDI) Reaches Market Cap of $4.80 Million

SmartCredit Token (CURRENCY:SMARTCREDI) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 16th. In the last seven days, SmartCredit Token has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. SmartCredit Token has a market capitalization of $4.80 million and approximately $47,524.00 worth of SmartCredit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCredit Token coin can now be purchased for $3.55 or 0.00005882 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00068178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00071095 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00093663 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,314.09 or 0.99831854 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,211.94 or 0.06971606 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About SmartCredit Token

SmartCredit Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,350,243 coins. SmartCredit Token’s official Twitter account is @smartcredit_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCredit Token’s official website is smartcredit.io

SmartCredit Token Coin Trading

