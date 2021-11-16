SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS) Trading Down 0%

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS) shares traded down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.64 and last traded at $26.69. 5,521 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 4,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.70.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.99.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.