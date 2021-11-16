SmartKey Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.40 Million (SKEY)

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One SmartKey coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000470 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SmartKey has traded up 24.7% against the US dollar. SmartKey has a market cap of $44.00 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00048347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.13 or 0.00225113 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00010481 BTC.

SmartKey Profile

SmartKey is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

Buying and Selling SmartKey

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartKey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

