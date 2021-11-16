Smartshare (SSP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $485,031.91

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $485,031.91 and approximately $7,343.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Smartshare has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.03 or 0.00102794 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00017374 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

