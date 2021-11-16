Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS) Insider Tony Grace Sells 110,585 Shares

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS) insider Tony Grace sold 110,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50), for a total value of £42,022.30 ($54,902.40).

Shares of Smiths News stock traded down GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 37.10 ($0.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,215. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 38.75. Smiths News plc has a 12-month low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 47.50 ($0.62). The firm has a market cap of £91.90 million and a P/E ratio of 3.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Smiths News’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

SNWS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.65) price objective on shares of Smiths News in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.72) price objective on shares of Smiths News in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.72) price objective on shares of Smiths News in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesaling of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It also supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points; and offers field marketing, supply chain auditing, and compliance checking services to retailers and suppliers.

