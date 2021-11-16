Smoothy (SMTY) Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Smoothy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges. Smoothy has a market capitalization of $662,449.48 and $401,151.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Smoothy has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00067777 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00070642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00093751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,974.48 or 0.99387308 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,183.11 or 0.06932089 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

