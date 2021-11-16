Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $314.95.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

NYSE SNOW opened at $393.70 on Tuesday. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The stock has a market cap of $118.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $331.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.08.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.10, for a total value of $8,142,022.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 20,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $6,099,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,075,475 shares of company stock valued at $343,418,980 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 359.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,437 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 96.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266,942 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 169.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553,782 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 181.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,988,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 2,955.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,780,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

