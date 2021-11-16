Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.57% from the stock’s current price.

SNOW has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Snowflake from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities boosted their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $353.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.87.

SNOW opened at $393.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.08 and a beta of 1.55. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $331.89 and a 200 day moving average of $281.08.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 6,375 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $2,384,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.10, for a total transaction of $8,142,022.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,075,475 shares of company stock valued at $343,418,980 in the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 24.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 1,930.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 87.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,012,000 after acquiring an additional 34,538 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 516.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after acquiring an additional 46,015 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $60,000. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

