Somerset Trust Co Purchases 1,015 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.26.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.30. 223,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,817,391. The stock has a market cap of $179.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $57.03 and a 1-year high of $105.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.98 and a 200-day moving average of $96.07.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.