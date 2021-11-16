Somerset Trust Co Raises Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,387 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.5% of Somerset Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Walmart by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,168,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Walmart by 10.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,023,000 after purchasing an additional 32,229 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 396.0% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 113,202 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after acquiring an additional 90,378 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 109.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 28,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart stock traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.92. 566,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,913,724. The firm has a market cap of $401.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.19. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.96.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 307,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $43,882,676.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $38,441,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,102,983. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

