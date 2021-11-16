Sonar (PING) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $226,783.00

Sonar (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 16th. Sonar has a market capitalization of $21.09 million and approximately $226,783.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sonar coin can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sonar has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00067148 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00070231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.97 or 0.00092696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,414.62 or 1.00188466 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,119.25 or 0.06946127 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Sonar Profile

Sonar’s launch date was June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken . The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Sonar Coin Trading

