Sonia Syngal Sells 6,945 Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $171,610.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of GAP stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $25.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,734,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,918,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The Gap, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $37.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.67.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. GAP had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in GAP by 53.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 641,203 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,555,000 after acquiring an additional 222,203 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in GAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in GAP by 22.3% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in GAP by 2.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 370,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in GAP by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on GAP from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded GAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on GAP from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, August 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.79.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

