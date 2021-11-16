Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 207.7% from the October 14th total of 458,300 shares. Approximately 17.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONM opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sonim Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 3.33.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.61). Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 61.15% and a negative return on equity of 164.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sonim Technologies by 264.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 325,437 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 42.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 34,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 80.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,299,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

