SONO Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (SONO)

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 16th. One SONO coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. SONO has a total market capitalization of $2,514.91 and approximately $1.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SONO has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SONO alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,844.07 or 0.97687918 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00047118 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $198.98 or 0.00330329 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.17 or 0.00526533 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.01 or 0.00179304 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012257 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008696 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001540 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001242 BTC.

SONO Profile

SONO (CRYPTO:SONO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. SONO’s official website is sonohub.ru . The Reddit community for SONO is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectSONO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

SONO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SONO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SONO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.