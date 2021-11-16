Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) will report $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Sotera Health posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 155.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sotera Health.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $226.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.55 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

In related news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,677,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sotera Health by 11.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Sotera Health by 11.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Sotera Health by 22.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.68. 1,040,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,193. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion and a PE ratio of 197.35. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sotera Health (SHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.