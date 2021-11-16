Sourcebio International Plc (LON:SBI) Insider Sells £71,057.50 in Stock

Sourcebio International Plc (LON:SBI) insider Christopher Mills sold 56,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63), for a total value of £71,057.50 ($92,837.08).

Christopher Mills also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Christopher Mills sold 9,474 shares of Sourcebio International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63), for a total value of £11,842.50 ($15,472.30).

On Wednesday, October 20th, Christopher Mills sold 1,339,517 shares of Sourcebio International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63), for a total value of £1,674,396.25 ($2,187,609.42).

Sourcebio International stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 125.50 ($1.64). The stock had a trading volume of 8,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,659. Sourcebio International Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 125 ($1.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 240 ($3.14). The stock has a market capitalization of £93.10 million and a PE ratio of 5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 141.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 155.29.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Sourcebio International in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

About Sourcebio International

Sourcebio International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various laboratory services and products to clients in the healthcare, clinical, life science research, and biopharma industries in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company's services cover histopathology reporting and human tissue testing services; genomics services to pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, life science, and academic markets; stability storage solutions; and COVID-19 antigen PCR testing services.

