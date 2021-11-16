South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Trading 0.1% Higher

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.01 and last traded at $15.01. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Atlantic Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.70 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of South Atlantic Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of South Atlantic Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $113.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.49.

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

About South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK)

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company operates eleven offices in Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, North Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island, Georgetown, Mount Pleasant, Charleston, Blufton, and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

