South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $503.38 Million

Equities analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) will post $503.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $520.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $479.36 million. South Jersey Industries reported sales of $485.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $365.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.98 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SJI. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet lowered South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 303.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average is $24.77. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

