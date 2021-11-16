Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.90.

Several analysts have recently commented on SCCO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCCO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at $2,093,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 351,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,613,000 after acquiring an additional 148,860 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 17,903 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. 7.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCCO traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,440. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Southern Copper has a one year low of $54.91 and a one year high of $83.29. The firm has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.15.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Southern Copper will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.04%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

