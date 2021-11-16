Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

Shares of NYSE SCCO traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.57. The company had a trading volume of 745,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,440. The stock has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.15. Southern Copper has a 12 month low of $54.91 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.22.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.12. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 30.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,556,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,523,000 after buying an additional 773,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,034,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,857,000 after acquiring an additional 455,692 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter worth $99,698,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 797,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,300,000 after acquiring an additional 14,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1,235.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 762,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,826,000 after acquiring an additional 705,704 shares during the last quarter. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

