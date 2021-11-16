Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $61.50 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will report $61.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.40 million and the lowest is $59.60 million. Southside Bancshares posted sales of $62.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year sales of $242.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $233.70 million to $250.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $247.25 million, with estimates ranging from $236.60 million to $257.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 42.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBSI shares. Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.82 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $132,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $39,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,853 shares of company stock valued at $300,946 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 297,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,376,000 after acquiring an additional 20,137 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 375.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 83,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 65,975 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $44.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Southside Bancshares has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $45.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.93%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

