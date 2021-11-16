Sowa Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 528.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,222 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.1% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,659,392,000 after buying an additional 332,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,527,743,000 after buying an additional 181,637 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after buying an additional 12,678,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,850,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,858,376,000 after buying an additional 173,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,452,319 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,962,600,000 after purchasing an additional 302,271 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $299.52. The stock had a trading volume of 249,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,847,238. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.99. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $323.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $746.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $257.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.12.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

