Sowa Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 2.7% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. First Command Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,093,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,774 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,715,000 after acquiring an additional 881,453 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,857,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,551,000 after acquiring an additional 870,948 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,235,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,026,000.

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $54.26. The company had a trading volume of 10,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,435. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.56. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $42.71 and a 12-month high of $54.26.

