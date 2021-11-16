SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.92

SpaceandPeople plc (LON:SAL)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.92 ($0.13) and traded as high as GBX 13 ($0.17). SpaceandPeople shares last traded at GBX 12.30 ($0.16), with a volume of 97,232 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 11.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67. The company has a market cap of £2.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50.

About SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL)

SpaceandPeople PLC markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers, retail parks, railway stations, and other venues in the United Kingdom, Germany, and India. The company operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centers, retail parks, and travel hubs.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for SpaceandPeople Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpaceandPeople and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.