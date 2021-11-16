SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.5% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

GLD opened at $174.18 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $183.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.02.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

