SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,857,609 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Systelligence LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 341,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,560,000 after purchasing an additional 71,994 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 394,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 84.9% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,154 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 112,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,403. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $31.85 and a 1 year high of $38.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.22 and a 200-day moving average of $37.21.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.