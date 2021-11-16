SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Stake Increased by O Brien Wealth Partners LLC

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 383,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,978 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises about 5.5% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.38% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $15,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,918,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,883 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,656,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,316,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179,655 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,056,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,250,000 after acquiring an additional 467,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,341,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.07. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $46.19.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

