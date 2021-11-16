SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Holdings Cut by Weitzel Financial Services Inc.

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) by 97.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,048,263 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 8.7% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.34% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $13,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPTM. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 901,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,754,000 after acquiring an additional 156,960 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1,562.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 71,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 12,703 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,389. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.26. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $58.12.

