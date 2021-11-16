SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Holdings Lowered by Weitzel Financial Services Inc.

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,530,848 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 23.9% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $36,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 51,843,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284,055 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 276.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,683,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,190,533 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 12,934,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,434,000 after purchasing an additional 469,441 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,102,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,038,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,835,000 after purchasing an additional 26,382 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.45. 21,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,748,889. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.71 and a fifty-two week high of $41.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.27.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.