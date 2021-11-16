Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Holdings Lifted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,556 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.69% of Spectrum Brands worth $25,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the first quarter valued at $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 246.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 344.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPB opened at $104.77 on Tuesday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.03 and a twelve month high of $106.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.28.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.88.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

