Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) vs. Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) Head to Head Review

Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) and Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Spectrum Global Solutions and Orbsat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Global Solutions -115.50% N/A -85.93% Orbsat -74.26% -111.76% -74.06%

This table compares Spectrum Global Solutions and Orbsat’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Global Solutions $18.68 million 0.85 -$17.71 million N/A N/A Orbsat $5.69 million 5.69 -$2.76 million N/A N/A

Orbsat has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spectrum Global Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.0% of Orbsat shares are held by institutional investors. 32.4% of Spectrum Global Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.8% of Orbsat shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Spectrum Global Solutions has a beta of -1.08, meaning that its share price is 208% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbsat has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Spectrum Global Solutions and Orbsat, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Global Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Orbsat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Orbsat beats Spectrum Global Solutions on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spectrum Global Solutions Company Profile

Spectrum Global Solutions Inc. provides professional services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications and technology industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors in the United State, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It offers Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, wide-area, fiber, distributed antenna system, small cell distributed, public safety, and enterprise networks for incumbent local exchange carriers, telecommunications original equipment manufacturers, cable broadband multiple system operators, tower and network aggregators, utility entities, government, and enterprise customers. The company also provides outsourced engineering and installation services, staffing solutions, and other services, which include consulting to the telecommunications industry, service providers, and enterprise customers. Spectrum Global Solutions Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Orbsat Company Profile

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

