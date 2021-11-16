Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.69 Per Share

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.685 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Spire has increased its dividend payment by 17.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Spire has a payout ratio of 59.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Spire to earn $4.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.0%.

SR stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.33. The stock had a trading volume of 381,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,133. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Spire has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 3.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Spire by 26.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Spire by 55.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after purchasing an additional 55,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

SR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

