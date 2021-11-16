Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Trading Down 2.5%

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY)’s stock price fell 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.43 and last traded at $15.02. 488 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPMYY. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Spirent Communications’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08.

Spirent Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPMYY)

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business.

