Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.53.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 585.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,284,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,976,000 after buying an additional 2,804,919 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,263,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,729,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,791 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 9,558.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 823,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,395,000 after purchasing an additional 815,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,085,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,968,000 after purchasing an additional 737,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $47.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.92. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $30.89 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day moving average of $44.21.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.34) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is -0.58%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

