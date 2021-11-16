Splinterlands (SPS) 1-Day Volume Tops $3.18 Million

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. During the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. One Splinterlands coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on major exchanges. Splinterlands has a market capitalization of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00069469 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00072297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00093839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,976.24 or 1.00558881 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,279.75 or 0.07057940 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Splinterlands Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Buying and Selling Splinterlands

