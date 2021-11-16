Splintershards (SPS) Achieves Market Cap of $109.06 Million

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. During the last week, Splintershards has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Splintershards has a market cap of $109.06 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Coin98 (C98) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00016671 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000049 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000062 BTC.

DefiXBet (DXB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000141 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Splintershards Profile

Splintershards is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 311,145,833 coins and its circulating supply is 256,552,406 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Buying and Selling Splintershards

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

