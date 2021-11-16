Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Cut to $155.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price objective dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the software company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SPLK. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Splunk from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Summit Insights increased their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $137.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.26. Splunk has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $207.40.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 58.63% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Splunk will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 250 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $38,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total value of $4,171,565.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,022 shares of company stock worth $5,044,219. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Splunk by 8.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 203,544 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,602,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Splunk during the first quarter valued at $1,016,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Splunk by 2.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 302,489 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter worth about $1,971,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 63.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,356 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after buying an additional 28,182 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

