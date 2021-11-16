Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the software company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 63.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$140.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $137.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Splunk has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $207.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.80 and its 200 day moving average is $141.90.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 58.63% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Splunk will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total value of $4,171,565.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,022 shares of company stock valued at $5,044,219. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Splunk by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 203,544 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,602,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Splunk by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 302,489 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,971,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,356 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 28,182 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.