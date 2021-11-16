Sportcash One (SCONEX) Trading 12% Higher Over Last Week

Sportcash One (CURRENCY:SCONEX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Sportcash One coin can currently be bought for $0.0261 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. Sportcash One has a total market capitalization of $331,576.61 and $46,700.00 worth of Sportcash One was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sportcash One has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00067368 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00070216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.71 or 0.00093641 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,975.89 or 1.00819143 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,142.15 or 0.06962923 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Sportcash One

Sportcash One’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,570 coins. Sportcash One’s official Twitter account is @sportcashone

Sportcash One Coin Trading

