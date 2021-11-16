Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 360,800 shares, a growth of 369.2% from the October 14th total of 76,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:SEAH opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31. Sports Entertainment Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $12.48.

Get Sports Entertainment Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Sports Entertainment Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Entertainment Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.