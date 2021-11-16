SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) Short Interest Update

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, an increase of 368.8% from the October 14th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,405,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the second quarter worth $3,127,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,503,000. Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the second quarter worth $5,580,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

SPTK opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72. SportsTek Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

