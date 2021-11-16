Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRB opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $102.51 million and a PE ratio of -0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 15.96, a current ratio of 15.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.11. Spruce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPRB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 543.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 28,963 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

