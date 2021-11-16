St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,515.88 ($19.81).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STJ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,642 ($21.45) to GBX 1,635 ($21.36) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 1,837 ($24.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,770 ($23.13) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

LON STJ opened at GBX 1,584 ($20.70) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,571.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,507.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83. St. James’s Place has a 12-month low of GBX 1,002.50 ($13.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,697 ($22.17). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.90.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

