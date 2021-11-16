Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 0.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.34) EPS.

NASDAQ STAF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.66. 635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.43. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $8.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.67% of Staffing 360 Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

STAF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Staffing 360 Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Greenridge Global dropped their price target on Staffing 360 Solutions from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services. The firm engages in the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

