Stagecoach Group’s (SGC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 132 ($1.72) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 69.32% from the company’s previous close.

SGC opened at GBX 77.96 ($1.02) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 78.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 81.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,518.36. Stagecoach Group has a 52 week low of GBX 57.55 ($0.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 110.90 ($1.45). The firm has a market cap of £429.45 million and a P/E ratio of 12.82.

Get Stagecoach Group alerts:

About Stagecoach Group

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Stagecoach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagecoach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.