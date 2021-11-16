Stagecoach Group’s (SGC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 132 ($1.72) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 69.32% from the company’s previous close.
SGC opened at GBX 77.96 ($1.02) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 78.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 81.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,518.36. Stagecoach Group has a 52 week low of GBX 57.55 ($0.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 110.90 ($1.45). The firm has a market cap of £429.45 million and a P/E ratio of 12.82.
About Stagecoach Group
Featured Story: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for Stagecoach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagecoach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.