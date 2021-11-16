Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Shares Down 7.6%

Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW) was down 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.06 and last traded at $9.06. Approximately 14,417 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 348,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $710.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.54.

Get Stagwell alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STGW. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stagwell during the third quarter worth $88,644,000. Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Stagwell during the third quarter worth $54,511,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new position in Stagwell during the third quarter worth $38,429,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Stagwell during the third quarter worth $26,908,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Stagwell during the third quarter worth $26,731,000.

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.