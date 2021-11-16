Standard Protocol Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.42 Million (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Over the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.96 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001222 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00068307 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00071303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.00093616 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,543.25 or 0.99742119 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,243.07 or 0.06990252 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

