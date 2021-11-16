Standard Tokenization Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $53.55 Million (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $174.78 million and $53.55 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00049327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.30 or 0.00219421 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00010502 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol is a coin. It launched on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,318,893,221 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Buying and Selling Standard Tokenization Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Tokenization Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

