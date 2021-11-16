Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 216.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWK opened at $194.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.65 and a twelve month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.14%.

Several research firms recently commented on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.55.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

