State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $23,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $404.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $399.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.33 and a twelve month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.